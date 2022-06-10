Bergen County man 3rd person to drown in Wildwoods in 8 days

WILDWOOD — A Bergen County man became the third person to drown in the ocean off the Wildwoods in eight days, police said Friday.

At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at Youngs Avenue and the beach. Responding officers and the Wildwood Fire Department arrived to find several people rendering aid to the victim, 45-year-old Williams Pathy, of Hillsdale.

Pathy's death is the latest tragedy to happen in the area. Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, drowned in Wildwood Crest on Tuesday. Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, went missing off Wildwood on May 31, and his body was recovered June 4 in Wildwood Crest.

Witnesses told police Pathy was found unconscious and unresponsive while floating in the water about 100 yards from shore, police said.

The Fire Department and paramedics began life-saving measures, but Pathy died after arriving at Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.

Police took statements from several witnesses, including two swimmers who assisted in Pathy's recovery. Another witness trained in CPR began chest compressions on Pathy prior to the arrival of first responders, police said.

While canvassing the area to make sure no other swimmers were in distress, police found that another swimmer was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan and was treated on the scene.

The Wildwood Police and Fire departments offered their condolences to Pathy's family and reminded the public to only enter the water when lifeguards are on duty.

Lifeguards in most shore towns are not yet on duty during the week.

