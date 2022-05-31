Authorities identify woman killed in Lower Township crash

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A woman struck by a car and fatally injured while watching the sun set from a beachside bench Sunday has been identified as Donna Buhner, of the Erma section of the township.

She was 75.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Lower Township police Chief Kevin Lewis identified the woman in a statement about the accident released Tuesday.

After the accident at 7:38 p.m. Sunday, Buhner was taken by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she died of her injuries, authorities said. Mayor Frank Sippel said emergency responders set up a landing zone for the medical helicopter at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal, close to where the accident took place.

No one has been charged. Based on witness statements, authorities believe the driver of the 2015 Hyundai Elantra suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Fatality reported in Lower Township as a car plunges into the bay LOWER TOWNSHIP — A sunset gathering turned tragic on Sunday when a car lost control and stru…

The car struck another vehicle before running onto the beach at Lincoln Boulevard and hitting Buhner, then continued across the beach and into the Delaware Bay.

The driver, James Swayne, 56, of Somerset in Somerset County, was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

The accident took place at a popular spot for sunset views, where crowds often gather in warm weather along the beach.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or Lower Township police at 609-886-1619.

Information also can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.