 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police investigating fatal fall from Boardwalk high-rise

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a man fell to his death from a Boardwalk high-rise Thursday morning.

At 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a man who may have jumped from a balcony. They found the man's body on the roof of the seventh floor of the building, police said in a news release. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. Texts are anonymous.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Next-day delivery takes a toll on workers well-being and the environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News