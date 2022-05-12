Atlantic City police investigating fatal fall from Boardwalk high-rise

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a man fell to his death from a Boardwalk high-rise Thursday morning.
At 6:34 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a man who may have jumped from a balcony. They found the man's body on the roof of the seventh floor of the building, police said in a news release. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead.
Detectives are working to identify the man and notify his next of kin. Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. Texts are anonymous.
For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.
