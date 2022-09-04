Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident, police said Sunday.
Harris Jacobs, 26, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Police said about 3:35 a.m., Jacobs, driving a white 2016 Toyota 4Runner, struck and killed 76-year-old Orlando Fraga, of Atlantic City, in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Police did not say when Jacobs was arrested.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is assisting the police investigation.
— John Russo
