 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with their vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident, police said Sunday.

Harris Jacobs, 26, was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.

Police said that about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jacobs, driving a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, struck and killed 76-year-old Orlando Fraga, of Atlantic City, on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police did not say when Jacobs was arrested. 

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unity is cooperating on the investigation with Atlantic City police. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News