Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with their vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident, police said Sunday.
Harris Jacobs, 26, was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and is being lodged at Atlantic County jail.
Police said that about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jacobs, driving a white 2016 Toyota 4 Runner, struck and killed 76-year-old Orlando Fraga, of Atlantic City, on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Police did not say when Jacobs was arrested.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Crash Investigations Unity is cooperating on the investigation with Atlantic City police.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.