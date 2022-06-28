 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Atlantic City Expressway crash injures driver

  • 0
Carousel Icon crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their car crashed into a tree off the Atlantic City Expressway.

The crash was reported at 9:42 a.m. westbound near milepost 17.2, short of the Egg Harbor City Toll Plaza and Exit 17, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

An initial investigation indicated a black Honda lost directional control, causing it to run off the roadway, overturn and strike the tree, Slota said.

The unidentified driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Slota said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Moment of strike on Kremenchuk shopping mall caught on CCTV

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News