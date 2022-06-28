Atlantic City Expressway crash injures driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after their car crashed into a tree off the Atlantic City Expressway.
The crash was reported at 9:42 a.m. westbound near milepost 17.2, short of the Egg Harbor City Toll Plaza and Exit 17, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
An initial investigation indicated a black Honda lost directional control, causing it to run off the roadway, overturn and strike the tree, Slota said.
The unidentified driver, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, complained of pain and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Slota said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.