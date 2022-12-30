Atlantic City Expressway crash injures 6

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Six people were hurt by a two-car collision Thursday afternoon on the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.

The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. near milepost 37.8 eastbound, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Friday. Both vehicles had left the highway and struck several trees.

A Ford F-150 pickup veered into the right shoulder, where an Infiniti SUV was parked because of a mechanical issue, Goez said. The pickup slammed into the rear of the SUV, sending both cars into the tree line.

Both occupants of the Ford, a 74-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Norristown, Pennsylvania, were injured. The man, who was driving, sustained moderate injuries, while the woman was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for serious injuries, Goez said.

An 11-year-old Philadelphia boy riding as a passenger in the Infiniti was also taken to Cooper for serious injuries, Goez said. The SUV's driver, a Philadelphia woman, sustained minor injuries.

Two other minors in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Another was outside the SUV when the crash happened and was uninjured, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation.