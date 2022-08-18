Absecon motorcyclist killed in Galloway Township accident

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was fatally injured in a four-vehicle crash involving his motorcycle Wednesday on the White Horse Pike.

While driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson east about 6:30 p.m., Myron Brown III, 31, ran into a 2012 Nissan Quest driven by Wayne D. King, 66, of Atlantic City. King was northbound on Pomona Road when he made an improper right-hand turn at a red light, causing Brown's bike to strike the Nissan from behind, police said in a news release.

The impact threw Brown and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where he sideswiped a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Robert Bose, 69, of Galloway. Brown and bike were subsequently struck head-on by a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Lawrence R. Palmer, police said.

Brown was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

Palmer sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention, police said. Neither King nor Bose reported injuries.

Police closed the road for about three hours while investigating the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Officer Cody Trout at 609-652-3705, ext. 5117.