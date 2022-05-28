Absecon drawbridge over Route 30 reopens after being stuck

The Absecon drawbridge over Route 30 has reopened, Brigantine police posted in an update Saturday.
The bridge was initially reported stuck in an open position Saturday afternoon, causing it to be impassable, police said.
Traffic was diverted heading into Atlantic City, per reports on social media. Access points to that section of Route 30 (White Horse Pike) included the intersections with New Road in Absecon and Delilah Road in Pleasantville.
