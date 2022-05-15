 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
63-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Cape May

CAPE MAY — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday on Lafayette Street, city officials said.

The victim, a 63-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the city said in a news release.

At 4:14 p.m., Cape May County dispatch reported a vehicle was being driven erratically over the Route 109 bridge heading toward Cape May, the release said. Police responded and found a vehicle matching the description traveling south on Lafayette Street. The vehicle struck the pedestrian and continued on. It struck a telephone pole on Lafayette Street before it hit a vehicle and became disabled.

No further information was available Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

