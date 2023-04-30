EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five people were injured in a three-car crash that shut down a section of Delilah Road for about two hours Sunday morning, police said.

At around 9:32 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the area between Eagon Avenue and Canale Drive, where they found three vehicles and debris scattered across the roadway, causing the scene to immediately be shut down.

A 2008 Mercedes Benz S550, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling eastbound on Delilah Road when a 2012 GMC Arcadia, driven by Michele Mammome, 46, of Monmouth Junction, Middlesex County, turned left in front of the Mercedes, causing a high-speed, head-on collision, police said.

The Mercedes then struck a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Ayanna Wayner, 46, of New York City, that was parked along the shoulder of the roadway. The Chevrolet came to rest approximately 50 yards from the impact, and the Mercedes came to rest against an adjacent high tension electrical pole, police said. The GMC came to rest in the westbound lane of Delilah Road, east of Eagon Avenue.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage, and occupants of the GMC and Mercedes were extricated by responding fire personnel. Five people were transported to local hospitals for moderate but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Delilah Road was shut down in both directions for about two hours so crews could clear the scene of vehicles and debris. The crash is under investigation and motor vehicle summons are pending.

Egg Harbor Township police, ambulance squad and fire departments from the Farmington, Cardiff, and Bargaintown sections, the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department, Pleasantville Tri-Care Ambulance, Atlanta-Care Paramedics, Atlantic County Haz-Mat Team and the Atlantic City Electric Company all responded to the scene.