EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three drivers were sent to local hospitals after a crash Thursday morning on Ocean Heights Avenue, police said.

The crash occurred at 5:57 a.m. near Chelsea Avenue. A 2002 BMW sedan operated by Donald Defeo, 41, of Somers Point, was traveling south on Ocean Heights when he crossed over the centerline and into the oncoming lane, causing an offset head-on collision with a 2020 Hyundai sedan operated by Zachary Lantin, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, police said in a news release. The BMW then spun counterclockwise and crashed into a 2019 Chevrolet SUV, New Jersey Human Services Police vehicle operated by Robert Penven, 54, of Egg Harbor Township.

Defeo was entrapped in his vehicle and was extricated by Bargaintown and Scullville volunteer firefighters, police said.

Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township EMS responded and treated all three drivers. Defeo was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening. Lantin and Penven were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, police said.

Traffic on Ocean Heights was diverted for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Officers Thomas Rizzotte Jr., Patrick Daly, Robert Moran and Kevin Brady. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-4045.