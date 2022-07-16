 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22-year-old Ocean City man dies in plane crash in Middle Township

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old man from Ocean City died in a plane crash at an airfield in the Green Creek section of the township Saturday morning, police said.

Thomas Gibson, 22, was piloting the aircraft when it crashed at Paramount Airfield at 317 Route 47 South at around 9:35 a.m.

Details of the crash were not released by police. Investigation of the crash was turned over to members of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, who will determine the cause of the crash, police said.

Members of Middle Township Patrol Division secured the scene with assistance from the Green Creek and Rio Grande fire departments. Middle Township police's Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office also responded.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

