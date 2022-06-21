 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old Bridgeton resident on motorcycle hurt in crash

  • 0
Bridgeton Police

Bridgeton Police Department

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — A crash Monday sent a 22-year-old to the hospital, police said.

At 3:17 p.m., the city resident was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Fayette Street when a 26-year-old city resident operating a Hyundai Sonata made a left turn onto Cottage Avenue, hitting the biker at the intersection.

The biker sustained serious injuries and was flown to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland with minor injuries, police said.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call them at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police response to Uvalde shooting called ‘abject failure’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News