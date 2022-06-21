22-year-old Bridgeton biker hurt in crash

BRIDGETON — A crash Monday sent a 22-year-old biker to the hospital, police said.
At 3:17 p.m., the city resident was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Fayette Street when a 26-year-old city resident operating a Hyundai Sonata made a left turn onto Cottage Avenue, hitting the biker at the intersection.
The biker sustained serious injuries and was flown to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware, while the driver of the Hyundai was transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland with minor injuries, police said.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call them at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
