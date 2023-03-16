EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Tilton Road, police said.

Calls about the crash were first reported to police at 4:47 p.m. Officers arrived to find a car overturned next to the exit ramp from the Garden State Parkway, police said Thursday in a news release.

Each of the vehicle's occupants evacuated their cars and were tended to by first responders, police said.

Based on the investigation, a 2018 Nissan Murano driven by Chase Rosenhaus, 40, of the township, crossed the painted lines under the overpass and crashed into an oncoming 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Haiden Palm, 18, of the township, police said.

The initial crash started a series of additional collisions, with Rosenhaus' Murano next striking a 2019 Lexus RX300 driven by Mia M. Gagliardi, 18, of Linwood, who was exiting the parkway at the time, police said. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Ginger J. Grosso, 62, of Manchester Township, Ocean County, was also hit when Rosenhaus' vehicle overturned.

Photos on social media showed the overturned vehicle stopping where the parkway's exit ramp and Tilton Road meet. Debris from the vehicles was scattered underneath the overpass.

Rosenhaus and Palm's passenger were taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for injuries police said were not life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic was detoured around the site for about two hours. Summonses are pending, police said.