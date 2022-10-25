 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 drivers killed in Garden State Parkway crash

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two women were killed when their cars collided Friday night on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.

The crash occurred at 9:23 p.m. at milepost 59.3 on the southbound side of the parkway, Trooper Charles Marchan said Tuesday.

Michelle L. Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Cortney L. Down, 32, of Northfield, were involved in what Marchan described as "an opposite-direction head-on collision" that caused Ross' Mitsubishi Outlander to overturn. Down was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers were fatally injured, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Eric Conklin

