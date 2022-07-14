 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old Barnegat girl struck by vehicle in Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Barnegat girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, who responded around 7:10 p.m., the unidentified girl was attempting to cross Route 72 from the Holiday Inn near West Bay Avenue with a group of friends when she was struck by a 2012 black Toyota Tacoma driven by Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin. 

She was taken to nearby Southern Ocean Medical Center and later flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune Township, Monmouth County, with head and lower-body injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition.

Route 72 westbound was limited to one lane of travel for about six hours. Ritchie's vehicle was towed.

Stafford Township police's Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the accident, and no charges have been filed. Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean County Sheriff's Department and Stafford Township First Aid assisted on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contract Traffic Safety Officer Justine Pascale at 609-597-1189 ext. 8436 or by email at jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

