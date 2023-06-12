ATLANTIC CITY — First responders performed CPR on a swimmer and rescued another from the ocean Sunday night, city officials said.
Firefighters found a swimmer lying on the North Carolina Avenue beach about 6:40 p.m. and another trapped on a rock pilling, the city's Office of Emergency Management said Monday.
The swimmer on the beach was unresponsive, prompting rescuers to perform CPR. The swimmer was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, but their condition was unavailable Monday.
A firefighter helped the swimmer on the pilling back to shore in a rescue boat, officials said. That swimmer was evaluated by emergency medical services but did not need medical care.
