1 dead in parkway crash in Ocean County

One person died Thursday in a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in southern Ocean County, according to State Police.
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood Township, State Police said. Troopers were investigating, and no other information was released.
