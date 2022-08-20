1 dead, 16 injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash involving van

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and 16 others are injured after a van hit a car Friday evening on Route 77, State Police said.

At 6:06 p.m., Heriberto Espinoza, 29, of Elmer, Salem County, was driving a Chevy Express 3500 van, occupied by 16 passengers, west on Polk Lane when he disregarded the stop sign at Route 77, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Saturday. As a result, the van hit a Nissan Maxima driven by Paul Holsopple, 66, of Sewell, Gloucester County, who was heading south on 77.

The van then overturned onto its passenger side, and both vehicles landed in a grass field southwest of the intersection, Curry said.

As a result of the crash, Rey Cornelio Diaz, 35, of Elmer, a front-seat passenger in the van, was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries, Curry said.

Holsopple sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Espinoza was not injured, and the remaining 15 van passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals, Curry said.

The intersection was closed for about six hours, Curry said. The crash remains under investigation.