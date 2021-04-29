 Skip to main content
AC vaccine mega site to offer evening hours, more walk-in appointments
AC vaccine mega site to offer evening hours, more walk-in appointments

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

ATLANTIC CITY—The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega Site is extending its hours and offering more walk-in appointments. On Monday, May 3 and Monday, May 10, the mega site will remain open until 8 p.m. Walk-in vaccination appointments will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week through May 8.

Individuals seeking a vaccination appointment at the site between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 3 or May 10 must make an appointment at vaccination.atlanticare.org.

Walk-in vaccinations will be on a first come, first-served basis as supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized. All Individuals 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18.  

Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. If individuals seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times cannot secure one, the mega site team will make an appointment for them for a later date.

Vaccinations are free.

The mega site is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City. Parking is free. The team offers special accommodations for those who have disabilities.

