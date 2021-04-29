AC vaccine mega site to offer evening hours, more walk-in appointments

ATLANTIC CITY—The Atlantic County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega Site is extending its hours and offering more walk-in appointments. On Monday, May 3 and Monday, May 10, the mega site will remain open until 8 p.m. Walk-in vaccination appointments will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week through May 8.
Individuals seeking a vaccination appointment at the site between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on May 3 or May 10 must make an appointment at vaccination.atlanticare.org.
Walk-in vaccinations will be on a first come, first-served basis as supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized. All Individuals 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18.
Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. If individuals seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times cannot secure one, the mega site team will make an appointment for them for a later date.
Vaccinations are free.
The mega site is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City. Parking is free. The team offers special accommodations for those who have disabilities.
ATLANTIC CITY — Casino workers in the resort began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday at…
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.