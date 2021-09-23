AC Pride group's new initiatives aim to celebrate Atlantic City's gay history

Segal has seen how the impact of development in an LGBTQ neighborhood can reverse years of decline. He’s seen it in his own community in his native Philadelphia.

“Up until about six years ago, the gayborhood had a lot of empty, vacant buildings. It was on the decline,” he said. “An LGBT building raised the prices of land in the area. There are very few pieces of land left in that neighborhood, so that sparked new interest in the area.”

AC Pride hopes to help the city capitalize on its past as a thriving gay scene and, like in Philadelphia, spur development and growth.

“What’s really happening now is the land prices are reasonable,” Schultz said. “When the casinos were building, the land was really expensive, but now everything’s kind of stabilized. This valuable land between Pacific Avenue and the beach has become practical to buy.”

AC Pride’s ally program will allow businesses to pay a fee and join as members. Using this information, the organization hopes to create a directory of LGBTQ-friendly businesses in the city that will be linked to the city’s official webpage.

In addition to installing a plaque, the nonprofit is looking to paint the rainbow flag colors on the arch that serves as the entrance to the Park Place beach on the Boardwalk.