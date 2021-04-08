AC Police working with officials to create Boardwalk substation

ATLANTIC CITY — Business owners and city officials met earlier this morning to discuss Boardwalk safety at a mosque, Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City Inc., in the resort.

"Today's meeting is only going to focus on the issue of safety and how we come together as a community," Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said to kick off Thursday's Boardwalk safety meeting.

The meeting was called after two incidents occurred on the Boardwalk in the last week. On April 1, Mehmood Ansari, 65, died after an altercation with two juveniles at his store City Souvenirs. On Monday, a store clerk was charged with falsely reporting a robbery at his store.

"It's so unnecessary, I see how much you loved your father and how much the community loved your father," Council President George Tibbitt said to Ansari's sons Kashif and Asif. "It takes six police officers to add one police officer to one shift ... so we really do need the resources to come to town here. Most of the people causing the problems (on the Boardwalk), they're not Atlantic City people. We need the help. We need the resources. Our guys (police) are stretched."