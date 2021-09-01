 Skip to main content
AC museum to honor organized labor's role in resort
AC museum to honor organized labor's role in resort

Atlantic City High School

This Press of Atlantic City photograph of Atlantic City High School, circa 1966, will be included in the AFL-CIO's tribute to labor.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY -The Atlantic and Cape May AFL-CIO Central Labor Council of New Jersey will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a Boardwalk Hall exhibit highlighting the contributions of organized labor to Atlantic City’s skyline.

The event commemorating the new Atlantic City Labor Museum will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall. Part of the exhibit will feature a video show of the many buildings that organized labor built.

