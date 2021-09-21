AC Latino Festival Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ATLANTIC CITY — The Hispanic Association of Atlantic City will hold its annual Latino Festival on Saturday at Bader Field.
Alex Bueno, winner of a 2015 Lo Nuestro Award, will join a lineup of Latin entertainment, including mariachi, salsa, cumbia and folkloric dance groups, according to a news release. The festival also will include a children’s entertainment area, Latino food and vendors.
Entry is free, but there is a $10 parking fee. For more information or to register as a vendor or volunteer, visit aclatinofest.com.
— Press staff reports
