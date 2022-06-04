AC Beer and Music Festival takes over the city

Ready to day drink, listen to live music and enjoy themselves, herds of thousands of people walked through Bader Field to where the tents, giant stage and innerworkings of the festival were taking place.

Hosted by Good Time Tricycle Productions, the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival was held outside at Bader Field for the second year in a row. It has become a staple event for the city, with at least 27,000 people from all over the country expected to flock to the city for beers and bands on Saturday’s and Sunday’s sessions.

“I’ve been coming to beer fest every year since I was 21,” said Jason Rello, 30, an Atlantic City resident. “It’s a fun time, and it brings people together with beer, music and just having fun.”

The beer and music festival focuses on letting people enjoy beers from hundreds of breweries, including local ones, which Rello was especially looking forward to doing since he enjoys trying locally brewed Indian pale ales and lagers.

“The festival is done on such a big scale, no one else can compete with it,” said Rello while watching a band perform.

Andrew Borrata, of Delaware, said it was his third time coming to Atlantic City for the festival.

“The ability to try new beers and hear new bands is great,” said Borrata waiting in the fast moving four-laned line to enter the festival.

Borrata said they got lucky with Saturday’s sunny weather considering the event was held outside for the second year in a row. Some of his friends preferred the inside convention-like venues where the festival was previously held since they didn’t have to worry about the weather, but Borrata said he would enjoy beer fest no matter where it was.

Millie and Moses Espinal, of Belliville, were first-time attendees.

“The camraderie brings everyone together,” said Moses Espinal, who was attending with 17 friends. “It brings people to the city, and different people that love beer together.”

The beer festival is sponsored by the Ocean Casino Resort, Golden Nugget Casino, 103.7 WMGM Rocks and several others. Besides brews and booze, the event included a variety of vendors, food, games, cooking seminars, mixology demos and headlining bands, like Alkaline Trio and Thrice, who played at Saturday’s session.

Axe throwing by Primitive Axe, a keg-throwing contest by The Yard at Bally’s, and stand-up comedy by performers from the Atlantic City Comedy Club were all on the event’s agenda, too.

There was even a Hops Trot 5k hosted by CK Running and A Good Time Tricycle Productions prior to the festival that started at 10:30 a.m. Participants could walk or run a 3.1 miles along the Boardwalk with eight spots to grab a drink at before stopping at Bader Field.

For festival goers who needed a pit stop, there were Adirondack chairs, hammocks and day beds for lounging in a grassy green field.

Whether they were lounging, drinking or listening to music, seemingly everyone there could be seen reveling in all the annual festival had to offer.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

