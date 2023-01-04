 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AC Arts Foundation ninth pop up art project debuts at Friday event

  • 0
AC Art

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation (ACAF) eighth ARTeriors exhibit, seen here in this file photo, opened on Ocean Avenue in November 2021.

On Friday, the ACAF will hold a reception to debut its ninth ARTeriors exhibit at 2022 Baltic Ave, part of Tanger Outlets.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s will hold a reception Friday as it launches its 9th ARTeriors AC project.

The reception will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.  at 2022 Baltic Ave. at Tanger Outlets

The project transforms unused or neglected spaces into pop-up art exhibitions, using the work of various local artists. ARTeriors AC first launch took place on Tennessee Avenue in 2015.

"ARTeriors AC presents a unique creative challenge to artists, offering the opportunity to repurpose found materials and unconventional locations to create imaginative art installations in a high intensity environment where artists have just two weeks to transform their spaces," said Kate O'Malley, ACAF's interim executive director

Tickets are $30 for the opening reception and can be found by going to atlanticcityartsfoundation.org. The exhibit will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19. For more information on how to view the exhibit, visit the foundation website.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Southwest Airlines sued over lack of refunds following mass cancellations

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News