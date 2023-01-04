AC Arts Foundation ninth pop up art project debuts at Friday event

Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s will hold a reception Friday as it launches its 9th ARTeriors AC project.
The reception will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2022 Baltic Ave. at Tanger Outlets
The project transforms unused or neglected spaces into pop-up art exhibitions, using the work of various local artists. ARTeriors AC first launch took place on Tennessee Avenue in 2015.
"ARTeriors AC presents a unique creative challenge to artists, offering the opportunity to repurpose found materials and unconventional locations to create imaginative art installations in a high intensity environment where artists have just two weeks to transform their spaces," said Kate O'Malley, ACAF's interim executive director
Tickets are $30 for the opening reception and can be found by going to atlanticcityartsfoundation.org. The exhibit will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19. For more information on how to view the exhibit, visit the foundation website.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.