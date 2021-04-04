Abuses harming state emergency housing program, according to Atlantic County

The state’s 211 homeless hotline helps many people find emergency housing but is being abused by a small number who are making it more difficult to help those who need it, the head of social services in Atlantic County says.

“They are not screening for income, and 60% of the people (referred to Atlantic County) are way over income,” Atlantic County Social Services Director John McLernon said of the 211 system started in March 2020 that links people who need emergency housing with counties that quickly find it.

Some ineligible people refuse to leave hotels and motels where they were placed the night they call, citing Gov. Phil Murphy’s moratorium on evictions, McLernon said.

When that happens, hotels and motels get no income from the government or the tenant, and then often refuse to take any more 211 referrals, making it more difficult to help those who are truly in need.

“We have had people over the months bill us $4,300,” McLernon said of hotels and motels. “We keep saying, ‘We can’t help you. We can’t pay you.’”

McLernon does not want to get rid of the 211 program, which he calls innovative. Instead, he wants changes made “to make it fair and equitable for the people who need it.”