Abuses harming state emergency housing program, according to Atlantic County

The state’s 211 homeless hotline helps many people find emergency housing but is being abused by a small number who are making it more difficult to help those who need it, the head of social services in Atlantic County says.
“They are not screening for income, and 60% of the people (referred to Atlantic County) are way over income,” Atlantic County Social Services Director John McLernon said of the 211 system started in March 2020 that links people who need emergency housing with counties that quickly find it.
Some ineligible people refuse to leave hotels and motels where they were placed the night they call, citing Gov. Phil Murphy’s moratorium on evictions, McLernon said.
When that happens, hotels and motels get no income from the government or the tenant, and then often refuse to take any more 211 referrals, making it more difficult to help those who are truly in need.
“We have had people over the months bill us $4,300,” McLernon said of hotels and motels. “We keep saying, ‘We can’t help you. We can’t pay you.’”
McLernon does not want to get rid of the 211 program, which he calls innovative. Instead, he wants changes made “to make it fair and equitable for the people who need it.”
The county has placed about 600 people through the 211 program as a way for the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The vast majority have been placed in Atlantic City, he said.
Rules require people to be placed in the municipality in which they had their last address.
Hotels in Galloway Township and Absecon have also had ineligible people placed in them who refused to leave, and now they won’t take any more 211 referrals, McLernon said.
The income limits to qualify for ongoing assistance are the same as qualifying for general welfare assistance and are quite low. Being on unemployment, which includes the usual state payment plus a federal payment of $300 a week, automatically puts people over the income limits, county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said.
Even getting a stimulus payment puts people over the limit for a time.
McLernon and county Executive Dennis Levinson want the state 211 workers to have access to databases to quickly screen for income before referring people to counties.
“The problems with 211, a state program, need to be resolved by the state and not put on the back of the counties,” Levinson said. “Modify the no-eviction order and provide 211 operators with access to records so they can perform eligibility screening of those seeking homeless housing assistance before they are placed. It’s as simple as that.”
New Jersey Department of Human Services spokesperson Ellen Lovejoy did not comment on the suggestion that 211 workers screen for income but said the department “works in partnership with county agencies to ensure those experiencing homelessness are able to get the assistance they need.”
“New Jersey’s homeless hotline plays a critical role in connecting individuals and families … to a safe place to stay and get connected with resources after regular business hours and during weekends,” Lovejoy said in a statement. “The state has and will continue to collaborate with local and county governments and community-based partners.”
There is an app to get income verification quickly, but the state has told McLernon 211 operators do not have clearance to access such personal information.
“The governor could easily arrange through executive order or deputize those workers (to be able to access the information),” he said.
Problems at the Madison Hotel in Atlantic City seemed to explode as more and more homeless were housed there through 211, McLernon and Levinson said.
The Madison was one of two hotels in Atlantic City to accept homeless clients. The other, not named by the county, has taken COVID-positive homeless only.
The Madison was recently closed for code violations after drug arrests and violent incidents there including murder.
“That became a chaotic hotel, with a significant increase in people there,” McLernon said.
He visited daily when it was open, and said those who were ineligible but refused to leave were the more difficult people to handle.
“Switching names was common, and seven or more people in a room with empty vodka bottles was a fairly common observation. The Madison became more of a party function than a survival function,” McLernon said.
In August, a man was a shot to death there, and police arrested 10 people during drug busts March 11 at the Madison and Lighthouse Plaza.
In the drug bust, authorities executed search warrants for six apartments at the hotel and one at the plaza, police said at the time. They seized three guns, 1,050 bags of heroin, 3 pounds of ecstasy, more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce and a half of cocaine and nearly $14,000 in cash from both locations combined.
McLernon said he often recognized people who had registered under a fictitious name. Substance abuse and mental illness contributed to much of the behavior he saw, he said.
About 5% of those deemed ineligible for the housing refused to vacate, McLernon said, and the police told him they cannot force anyone to leave under Murphy’s COVID-related executive orders. Instead, property owners must go through an eviction process.
There are both state and national moratoriums on eviction in effect as a result of the pandemic.
Under the 211 program, the state pays to house for one night in a hotel, motel or shelter anyone who calls for help, McLernon said.
People are placed in a hotel, motel or shelter in the municipality in which they last had housing, or in the closest municipality if none is available.
If eligible, their continued housing is paid for by a combination of state and federal programs.
Now that the Madison is closed, and no other hotel in Atlantic City will accept 211 referrals, those who call for help are placed in the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, McLernon said.
“In the week (since the Madison closed), not a single person offered housing at the mission has taken it,” McLernon said. “They can find their own housing all of a sudden.”
