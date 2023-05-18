GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absegami High School teacher is scheduled to receive the New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education for Leadership in Music Education in a ceremony at The College of New Jersey in Ewing.

Absegami Director of Bands Patrick O’Keefe will be honored with the award at the June 2 event.

O’Keefe, 35 and a teacher in Galloway since 2009, started out at the Smithville School prior to his current role as the band director at Absegami. He also served as the president of the New Jersey Music Educators Association from 2019 to 2021, and currently serves on its executive board.

He also conducted the All South Jersey Symphonic Band at Rowan University this past January, has served as an applied lessons instructor for Stockton University since 2017, and his students recently were involved in executing the annual Galloway Arts Festival in Smithville.

The New Jersey Governor’s Awards promote the arts by honoring students and educational leaders who have achieved national and state recognition in their fields. The program was established in 1980 by the Alliance for Arts Education and the state Department of Education.

The ceremony June 2 will recognize not only O’Keefe but other leaders and students in the areas of creative writing, music, theater, visual arts and more.