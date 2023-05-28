Students in Absegami High School's Interact Club joined hundreds of other walkers on May 7 as part of Ocean City's Walk MS event.
The annual event raises funds for multiple sclerosis research and is held by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year’s event brought in more than 400 participants and raised more than $70,000 to support the search for a cure.
The students helped the event's organizers set up registration and refreshment stations, label areas along the walk route, man water stations and cheer walkers on during the race.
“The Absegami Interactors are amazing and helpful,” Walk MS event coordinator Nicole Lewis said in a release. “We’re incredibly thankful for their appearance every year.”
For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit nationalmssociety.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
