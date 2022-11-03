Absegami High School holds Salute to Service

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — For the final day for Absegami High School’s Spirit Week, the school held a Salute to Service event, recognizing 52 alumni, staff and members of the greater community who had either served in the military or who were first responders.
The Absegami culinary program provided a catered lunch, followed by a pep rally in the gym with the entire student body. Students watched a fly-by of the New Jersey State Police helicopter and a K-9 training exercise while visiting tents from the Galloway Township Police Department, local fire companies and the U.S. Marines, Army National Guard, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Military Last Salute.
Several Absegami staff members were recognized for their service, including retired English teacher and military veteran Terry Much, custodian Dave Kholer and teachers Chris Neely, Tom Tucker and Jerrod Littleton.
