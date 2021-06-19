Absegami High School graduates 275

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — At the start of the 2020-21 school year, Absegami High School students, administration and staff members did not know whether a graduation ceremony would take place to officially end the high school careers of 275 seniors. That concern came to an end Friday evening on the school’s football field.

Salutatorian Mateo Benitez addressed the crowd and his classmates with a speech titled “We Are Braves.”

“This year, we unfortunately had to miss out on many beloved school events like Field Day and the Pep Rally," Benitez said. "Despite this, we still made it to the end and are ready to take on the world in front of us. Looking at the people sitting in front of me, I know how passionate and hardworking all of you are, and know that all of you can do whatever you want if you set your mind to it.”

Valedictorian Nelson Giang titled his speech “Something Heartfelt.”

“When we first entered Absegami, we were some cute and clueless kids,” he said. “I’m sure all of our families thought that of us back then, and many think that of us today. But we haven’t stayed the same. We have grown during our time at Absegami, and look at us now. We’re looking cuter than ever, and we’ve learned that we’re even more clueless about life.