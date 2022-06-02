Absecon's last call ordinance returns for possible adoption

ABSECON — The fate of alcohol sales in the city past 2 a.m. will be in front of City Council Thursday night.

Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 500 Mill Road, to discuss the issue.

At its last meeting May 18, council reintroduced an ordinance that would limit alcohol sales between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. The rule likely stems from alleged problems at the Hi Point Pub, a Shore Road bar and restaurant that, in April, had its liquor license indefinitely suspended by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Hi Point has for years been known as one of the only area bars to be open 24/7 for alcohol sales.

The bar is accused of allowing fights, overserving patrons, serving minors alcoholic beverages and staffing employees barred by state law from working at establishments that sell alcohol.

Police records show the city’s police force has been called to the bar 38 times for disorderly conduct and fights since Jan. 1, 2021. Police also have conducted 24 traffic stops at the bar in that time frame, but it’s unclear whether those stops are linked to Hi Point patrons, according to records.

In that time frame, police also have responded to one report of a sexual assault, according to the documents.

Since the liquor license suspension closed the bar, its owners have submitted a modification request to the ABC so that the establishment can reopen if it abides by various procedure changes, including security training and stricter alcohol consumption limits.

Last call would come at 3 a.m., according to the request.

The request has been under consideration by ABC, but it’s unclear whether that still stands or the division has approved the request.

ABC spokesperson Lisa Coryell could not be reached for comment.

Other Absecon bar and restaurant owners have criticized the ordinance since it was first introduced in December, having been tabled twice before it was reintroduced before the end of May.

Jim Falivene, owner of Hi Point’s neighbor, Black Cat Bar & Grill, has chastised the ordinance because limiting alcohol sale times would devalue his liquor license. Falivene owns a 24-hour liquor license for Black Cat worth $500,000, he said Tuesday.

While Black Cat doesn’t operate on a 24-hour basis, limiting sales to 2 a.m. would kill about $170,000 of the license’s value, he said.

“I’m losing one-third the value of my license for no reason,” Falivene said.

Mayor Kim Horton and council maintain the ordinance’s purpose is to protect public safety, but Falivene suggests a blanket approach isn’t the appropriate solution.

When Hi Point was opened, Black Cat’s parking lot would fill with its patrons. Fights would spill over onto Falivene’s property and could create liability issues, he said.

If Hi Point were to reopen under altered circumstances, Falivene said, the city should keep tabs on the bar and manage any problems, instead of making other establishments pay for another property’s problem.

