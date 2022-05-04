Absecon's Hi Point Pub appeals liquor license suspension, seeks to reopen Friday

ABSECON — Hi Point Pub is asking the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to reinstate its liquor license in hopes of reopening Friday after the agency suspended its license last month.

As part of the proposal to reopen, the pub would not longer be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — something for which the establishment is well known.

In a letter to Director James B. Graziano, the Absecon bar is asking to reopen on May 6 after addressing concerns that the state agency had, according to a letter from Louis Cappelli, attorney for Hi Point, dated April 21.

On April 12, Graziano suspended the liquor license of the more than 50-year-old bar.

"The pub has taken all steps, or will take any further steps directed by Your Office, to terminate all personnel mentioned in the Order to Show cause and your police reports," Cappelli wrote in the letter.

The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter or the appeal.

Among the steps the bar plans to take if its allowed to reopen include: retraining all bartenders and security people, a strict six alcoholic drink maximum per patron and closing from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. each night.

The bar, on top of a small hill at Shore Road and the White Horse Pike in Absecon, has been in business for more than 50 years, serving locals and highway travelers going to and from Atlantic City, the bar’s Facebook page says.

Graziano wrote in his April 12 ruling that several incidents led to the suspension. The pub is accused of various offenses, including allowing a fight at the bar, serving underage patrons, overserving patrons — a practice that possibly implicates the establishment in two fatal accidents — and employing people with criminal convictions who are barred under state law from working at the establishment.

The bar had 14 days from the April 14 ruling to appeal.

“The Division has shown, clearly and convincingly, that suspension of Hi Point’s license is necessary. First, the harm done here has been irreparable, with two fatalities, brawls, and DWIs. The charged violations are of course all very serious, but what is especially troubling is the pattern of conduct and the gravity of the consequences. The offenses must be — can only be guaranteed to be — stopped immediately with suspension,’’ according to the original ruling.

In July 2021, a 58-year-old Massachusetts man was struck and killed while crossing the White Horse Pike after drinking eight beers in two hours at the pub, according to the ruling.

The division also is investigating the bar’s involvement in a January car accident that left an Absecon man dead. According to the report, a 24-year old Northfield man who had been drinking at the bar struck a car and killed its driver and then fled the scene.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

