Absecon's deputy fire chief demoted following probe into social media posts

ABSECON — The city’s deputy fire chief has agreed to step down for at least one year following an investigation into racist and anti-LGBTQ posts he made on social media.

A hearing for that matter was originally scheduled to take place June 29 between the city attorney and Dale Conover’s attorney, but both sides agreed to terms.

In the agreement, which was approved through a resolution by City Council Thursday, Conover will plead guilty to the charges and accept the demotion to firefighter for a year, City Solicitor William Blaney said during the meeting.

During the June 2 council meeting, the governing body passed a resolution handing down personnel charges on Dale Conover tied to social media policy and insubordination, Blaney said.

Conover did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Conover has also agreed not to make similar comments or posts on social media as a representative of the city, Blaney said.

City Council approved the resolution in a 6-0 vote, with Councilman Nick LaRotonda abstaining.

Conover is eligible for the post again when the volunteer fire department has elections in 2023, Blaney said.

The agreement does not include restrictions against Conover’s family, Blaney said in response to a question from City Council.

Additionally, should Conover disobey rules again, new personnel charges can be handed down, with the current matter being used as evidence, having been already on his record, Blaney explained when questioned by Council.

Conover agreed to have the matter discussed in an open session at the Thursday meeting. Typically, personnel matters are done in closed session amongst City Council, Blaney said Thursday before discussing the resolution.

Attempts to reach officials with the Fire Department for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.

In response to a question from council about the differences in federal and state law, Blaney explained that New Jersey discrimination law covers a wider range than federal statutes.

“It covers race, sex, nationality, sexual orientation, gender issues, disability — there’s probably 20 of them that are in there,” Blaney said. “It’s really an extensive list.”