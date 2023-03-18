More than 85 people attended the 2023 Woman of Distinction event March 11, hosted by the Atlantic County Branch of the American Association of University Women at the Carriage House in Galloway Township.

The luncheon honored longtime AAUW member Evelyn “Lynn” Caterson, whose accomplishments include being Atlantic County’s first female judge and the first woman elected City Council president of Absecon. In addition, she has served as assistant prosecutor for Atlantic County, president of the Atlantic County Bar Association and president of the Atlantic County League of Municipalities.

Caterson’s career in law started after she graduated from Rutgers School of Law in 1980 and opened her own private practice, specializing in nonprofit law.

Atlantic County Commissioner Chairman John Risley recognized Caterson’s volunteer hours in the community.

“She has given so many hours of pro bono work to those in need. If you want something done, give it to Lynn,” Risley said.

Caterson also received praise from faith leaders in the United Methodist Church, of which she is a member.

“Lynn is a person who can grab people’s attention. She has given herself to people, God, community and the church,” said Bishop John Schol, representing the Greater New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church School.

Caterson was presented with a ceramic plate created by MudGirls Studios of Atlantic City. The platter showcases Caterson’s favorite quote from the late South African leader Nelson Mandela: “I never lose. I either win, or I learn.”