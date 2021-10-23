Absecon welcomes Fire Department to new home

ABSECON — In 1913, the city opened its first ever firehouse. Now, more than 100 years later, it has a brand new station.
Firefighters, local officials and residents came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the new building.
The $5.9 million firehouse was completed in late 2020, but the opening ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This was never going to be an easy process, but we got it done and we're delighted to see all of the people here that came out to see our new establishment," fire Chief Roy Talley said.
The day was filled with loud cheers and sirens as fire crews from across Atlantic County turned out to congratulate the Absecon department.
"The kids love this kind of stuff," said paradegoer Amanda Cini, of Absecon. "You aren't going to find many kids who don't love firetrucks."
Starting at the Field of Dreams park and making its way to the firehouse on New Jersey Avenue, a parade featured firetrucks from Absecon, Pleasantville, Northfield, Hammonton and Galloway Township.
"I know how difficult it is to get something like this done, but the power and dedication of this department made it possible, said state Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.
Along with the new firehouse, the department unveiled a new, $600,000, 110-foot firetruck, replacing a 33-year-old, 95-foot ladder truck.
"The purchasing of this truck shows our commitment to public safety and fire public safety," said Talley. After the ceremony, the department's staff pushed the truck into its new home.
The "push-in" tradition dates back nearly 100 years and commemorates the days when firefighters actually had to push the firetrucks into the station.
"Without these volunteers, we are nothing. Volunteer firemen allow us to be able to afford things like a firehouse and new truck," said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. "The volunteers' dedication is what has us all gathered here today to celebrate this beautiful new building."
Talley raised a new American flag in front of their new home.
"As you could imagine, there were many memories made in our original firehouses, but I can assure you that we will be making many more in this one," he said. "This new house will provide for decades of service and bring any needed assistance to the city of Absecon."
