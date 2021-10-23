Absecon welcomes Fire Department to new home

ABSECON — In 1913, the city opened its first ever firehouse. Now, more than 100 years later, it has a brand new station.

Firefighters, local officials and residents came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the new building.

The $5.9 million firehouse was completed in late 2020, but the opening ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was never going to be an easy process, but we got it done and we're delighted to see all of the people here that came out to see our new establishment," fire Chief Roy Talley said.

The day was filled with loud cheers and sirens as fire crews from across Atlantic County turned out to congratulate the Absecon department.

"The kids love this kind of stuff," said paradegoer Amanda Cini, of Absecon. "You aren't going to find many kids who don't love firetrucks."

Starting at the Field of Dreams park and making its way to the firehouse on New Jersey Avenue, a parade featured firetrucks from Absecon, Pleasantville, Northfield, Hammonton and Galloway Township.