Absecon to join Atlantic County Library System
Absecon to join Atlantic County Library System

Absecon library

The Absecon Public Library is joining the Atlantic County Library System.

The Absecon Public Library on Friday will join the Atlantic County Library System as its 10th branch.

As part of the county system, the library at 305 New Jersey Ave. will provide improved technology and resources with the addition of new computers, scanners, public copiers, printers and a fax machine, the county said in a news release.

Absecon library cardholders may visit any county library branch to obtain a new card and access to all county library services, including physical materials, eBooks and eAudiobooks, as well as online databases and digital media, the county said.

Absecon library cards will continue to provide access to Overdrive, South Jersey Audiobook and eBook Download Center through the end of 2021, but the sooner patrons upgrade to an ACLS card, the sooner they will gain access to a larger selection of titles and eMagazines, the county said.

Library hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit atlanticlibrary.org.

