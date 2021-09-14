Absecon to distribute new recycling carts for residents

ABSECON — City residents will receive new 96-gallon recycling carts for curbside, single-stream collection, officials from the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) said Tuesday.

The new carts, which were funded in part by a grant from The Recycling Partnership, will replace the smaller bins currently used for residential recycling and will begin being delivered on Sept. 20.

“We are excited to bring carts to the residents of Absecon," Mayor Kimberly Horton said in a statement. "The new carts are easy to move, durable and will keep our streets cleaner on recycling day. We look forward to seeing an increase in recycling rates and a decrease in litter.”

Atlantic County communities that have already switched to carts have seen a 5% to 10% increase in recycling rates, which also leads to a decrease in trash costs, officials said.

“The switch to carts just makes sense. They keep our communities cleaner and they have proven to increase recycling rates in municipalities that adopt them,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said. “We look forward to expanding this effective and efficient collection system.”