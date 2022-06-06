Absecon takes a step toward recreational cannabis sales in strip mall

ABSECON — City Council has endorsed the city's second applicant of recreational marijuana to operate in city limits if the application is approved by the state.

City Council and the mayor have determined that Public Absecon Inc. would maintain a lawful site in its designated zone, according to the resolution.

The governing body approved the resolution supporting the plan on Thursday.

The applicant is eyeing a location at the Absecon Center strip mall off the White Horse Pike, which is known to locals as the home of Sack O' Subs. It's the second license application Absecon has supported, City CFO Jessica Thompson said during the meeting.

Several potential applicants have expressed interest in operating in the city, Thompson said Thursday.

Following Gov. Phil Murphy signing the New Jersey Cannabis, Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, Absecon passed an ordinance allowing three Class 5 marijuana retail licenses to operate within city limits.

Class 5 licenses permit recreational cannabis use from licensed cultivators, manufacturers or wholesalers and can sell those items to consumers in a storefront, according to the Commission's state webpage.

Absecon has a committee that has met four potential recreational cannabis business owners, including the two that have already earned Council's support, Thompson said.

The status of the applications with the Commission is unclear.

A spokesperson for the Commission did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

