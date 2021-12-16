Absecon tables last-call ordinance

ABSECON — Closing time will not be coming any earlier in this city — at least for now.

City Council voted unanimously to table a proposed ordinance Thursday that would have prohibited the sale of alcohol in the city from 2 to 9 a.m. Because it is the end of the council’s legislative session, the proposed ordinance has been rescinded. It would need to be proposed again next year to become law.

Council President Betty Howell told The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting that the bill was tabled because several members of council wanted to study the issue further.

Several people affiliated with Hi-Point Pub, a Shore Road bar that is open 24/7, attended the Thursday council meeting, and left once the proposed ordinance was rescinded.

The ordinance was met with a mixed reception before its introduction Dec. 2. Some residents, writing on an Absecon community Facebook page, cited recent reports of unruly behavior outside bars late at night and early in the morning. They argued the ordinance would be needed to keep residents safe.