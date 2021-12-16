Absecon tables last-call ordinance

ABSECON — Closing time will not be coming any earlier in this city — at least for now.
City Council voted unanimously to table a proposed ordinance Thursday that would have prohibited the sale of alcohol in the city from 2 to 9 a.m. Because it is the end of the council’s legislative session, the proposed ordinance has been rescinded. It would need to be proposed again next year to become law.
Council President Betty Howell told The Press of Atlantic City after the meeting that the bill was tabled because several members of council wanted to study the issue further.
Several people affiliated with Hi-Point Pub, a Shore Road bar that is open 24/7, attended the Thursday council meeting, and left once the proposed ordinance was rescinded.
The ordinance was met with a mixed reception before its introduction Dec. 2. Some residents, writing on an Absecon community Facebook page, cited recent reports of unruly behavior outside bars late at night and early in the morning. They argued the ordinance would be needed to keep residents safe.
Others were concerned about how the restrictions could affect local business, especially given that many Absecon restaurants depend on a clientele of Atlantic City casino workers who do not get off work until late at night. There was also a sense that the ordinance was unfair, with everyone in the city being punished for the misbehavior of a select few.
Joel Schwartz, an attorney for Hi-Point, said he was satisfied with how council voted but was concerned that the body may propose similar legislation next year. He added he felt like the ordinance singled out his client, noting that Hi-Point was the only Absecon bar to serve alcohol after 2 a.m.
“Obviously, we feel that we provide a service to the people of Absecon, to the people of Atlantic County,” Schwartz said. “And it looked like the intention (of the council) was to target a single facility.”
Schwartz said he wanted the city to include Hi-Point in any further discussions about misbehavior at city bars, and collaborate with Hi-Point management to reduce unruly incidents.
“We want to work with Absecon, we want to work with City Council,” Schwartz said. “We hope that this will be another olive branch, another opportunity for government and business to work together to do what’s best for the community.”
Council also voted unanimously Thursday to create the position of Absecon police chaplain.
During the public comment section, two residents raised concerns about delayed trash and recycling pickups and asked the city to work with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority to address the issue.
Mayor Kimberly Horton briefly addressed the proposed casino payment-in-lieu of taxes bills being considered in the state Legislature. She said the plan to amend how much casinos pay was unfair, disadvantaging most local municipalities in Atlantic County in favor of the Atlantic City industry.
Both versions of the bill decrease the basic PILOT payment for all nine casino properties to $110 million in 2022, from about $165 million they likely would have had to pay had the original PILOT bill continued.
The legislation specifies the county will get a $17.5 million share of the PILOT payments in 2022, which is what it received in 2021. But had the original PILOT stayed in effect, the county's share would have been about $20.8 million, according to the state Office of Legislative Services.
The full Assembly and Senate are expected to vote on the amended PILOT legislation Monday.
