Absecon students teach handmade games to visually impaired

ABSECON — Fueled by her father's passion for helping others, JoJo Martin last month instilled the importance of lending a hand to her fourth-grade students at the H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School.
On Nov. 8, Martin's media arts students took a trip to the John D. Young Memorial Lions Blind Center, sharing with the visually impaired there games and mazes they made with Lego and other tools.
"This project was inspired by F.I.R.S.T. Lego League (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology),” Martin said. “Allowing us to share the games or mazes with the blind or seeing-impaired community is not only beneficial to our designers, but a wonderful outreach to our seeing-impaired community.”
The center is on Crestview Avenue, about a block from the school.
Over a series of weeks, Martin's students prepared the activities to share, creating the games and testing them together.
