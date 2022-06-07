Absecon students hold fourth annual dog show

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The fourth annual Absecon Dog Show took place on May 28 in Heritage Park.
The event was originally founded by Emma C. Attales School student Grace Marczyk, who had watched a movie titled "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," about a dog who couldn’t enter a dog show because it was not a purebred. That struck a nerve for her, and she decided to start her own dog show where breeding was not a requirement.
“I wanted all dogs to be able to participate,” Grace said.
The dogs were judged in categories based on size by Absecon students, and judging was based on obedience. The winners included Shea as small dog, Reeses as medium dog and Naga as large-breed winner as well as best in show. Honey won as best dressed.
