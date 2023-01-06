Absecon shifts to Republican-led City Council

ABSECON — Republicans assumed control of City Council on Thursday following the swearing-in of two newly elected members and a party switch by a longtime member.

Richard DeRose and Thomas Marrone, both Republicans, were sworn in as members of the city's governing body during its reorganization meeting at City Hall.

Last week, Councilman-at-large Steve Light announced he was leaving the Democratic Party to join the Republicans.

Republicans now have a 4-3 majority on council.

Councilman Nick LaRotonda, in a 4-2 vote, was elected council president after Marrone and DeRose were sworn in by Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera and state Sen. Vince Polistina, respectively. Councilwoman Sandy Cain was not present during the vote.

For the past year, Democrats had controlled council, with LaRotonda being the only Republican.

"We're going to advocate for every single person in this town," Marrone said.

Marrone said the two new councilmen want to prioritize public safety, finding cost-effective ways to hire more police officers.

Both Marrone and DeRose won election in November, when voters chose them over incumbent Democrats Caleb Cavileer and Donna Poley.

They also want to incentivize doing business in town, as several development projects remain underway.

Light said he was a Republican for about 47 years before joining the Democrats. He felt going back was the best way to be "more effective."

Atlantic County Republicans announced Light's party change Dec. 30, about a week before the city planned to reorganize.

"I just felt I was underutilized," Light said, adding he intends to use his relationships with various county Republicans to help better the city.

One of the first changes the Republicans made was moving the start of the meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which Light hopes will accommodate more residents who want to attend council meetings after work and dinner.

The new council's first meeting wasn't without confrontation.

Cain, a Democrat, aired her frustration about a resolution to name Bowman & Company the city's auditor. The Voorhees, Camden County-based company has been its auditor since at least 2017, according to its reports on the city's website.

Cain was displeased that a resolution to again name Bowman & Company was pulled from the consent agenda.

"I would like to know why we would get rid of, or not have a resolution, to approve our auditor when they were the only ones to get their application in on time, and they've been doing a really good job for us," Cain said, adding the city maintains a strong bond rating.

LaRotonda said he wanted to give DeRose and Marrone, the new members, a chance to thoroughly explore the idea of choosing a new auditor.

"In my opinion, we should be changing it more often," LaRotonda said, noting he spoke to the city solicitor, who recommended holding off on naming an auditor until other possible options come forward. "After speaking with our two new elected officials that are here tonight, I feel as though they're part of the governing body moving forward, and they should have some input regarding it."