Absecon seventh-grader leads school’s therapy dog to Best of Breed victory in dog show

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A couple of years ago, Emma C. Attales School student Grace Marczyk watched a movie titled "Beverly Hills Chihuahua," about a dog who couldn’t enter a dog show because it was not a purebred.

That struck a nerve for her, and she decided to start her own dog show where breeding was not a requirement.

“I wanted all dogs to be able to participate,” Grace said.

Joining with her friends two years ago while she was in the fifth grade, they started the annual Absecon Dog Show to raise funds for charity. The dogs were judged by Absecon Schools students, and judging was based on obedience.

Hundreds of individuals have attended the event the past two years since its creation. The 2021 Absecon Dog Show included more than 50 dogs and raised over $3,000 for the Humane Society of Atlantic City.

Grace has now switched roles from dog show judge to handler, as the 12-year-old had the opportunity to participate in the Gloucester County Kennel Club/Sand and Sea Kennel Club Dog Show held in Galloway Township on Sunday as a handler for Skye, one of Absecon School District’s therapy dogs.