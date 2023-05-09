ABSECON — Local officials hope new regulations on hotel and motel occupancy limits in the city will prevent them from becoming crime hotspots, but it appears several business owners weren’t aware a change was looming.

Under the new restrictions approved unanimously by City Council on April 20, no one is permitted to remain in a hotel unit for more than 14 consecutive days or 14 days within 30 days. That stay also may not be extended by moving into another room at the same facility.

“Rather than providing some of our state’s most vulnerable residents with mental health services they desperately need, social services has been warehousing people in our motels, which has led to an unacceptable increase in violent crime,” City Council President Nick LaRotonda said in a statement.

LaRotonda said the city is working with social service and nonprofit agencies to address concerns about tenants needing a form of affordable shelter, but he wouldn’t elaborate further, saying much of that effort is still being worked on.

The new law appears to be intended to keep crime from breeding at a stretch of motels on the White Horse Pike’s eastbound side, just outside Atlantic City.

“My thought is trying to help the people that need special attention, the motel owners, the residents and our community and police safety community,” Councilman-at-Large Steve Light said.

In late March, authorities staging an investigation at multiple hotels along the highway arrested 11 people within 72 hours, charging them with drug-related offenses after officers seized narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Among those arrested was a person previously charged with aggravated assault against a 2-month-old child who failed to appear in court.

In announcing those arrests, police said the motels along the pike have become a hotspot for criminal activity, describing them as “safe havens for those wanted by law enforcement.”

The city is not the only Atlantic County municipality that has dealt with a motel crime problem.

In 2021, Egg Harbor Township approved the demolition of four motels in its West Atlantic City section, citing a need to improve the entryway to Atlantic City and the Downbeach towns. Some people using them, however, found themselves in the distressing position of not immediately being able to find new shelter.

Egg Harbor Township’s motels also had been associated with crime, perhaps most notably the discovery of four dead sex workers behind the Golden Key Motel in November 2006. Their murders were never solved.

Transient occupancy limits were not included in Absecon’s city code before council approved the additions April 20, the ordinance states.

Several employees working at the Absecon motels Thursday said they were unaware the governing body had moved to revise its municipal code to include 14-day occupancy limits.

The city is preparing to mail copies of the ordinance to the affected businesses, LaRotonda said, citing the City Clerk’s Office.

Under the rule, every hotel and motel within the city limits is required to keep a registry, identifying each person occupying their rooms, as well as their vehicle information. A copy of their identification must also be logged and made available for possible inspections by the city code enforcement officer.

“Absecon’s hotels and motels were never intended to become de facto apartment complexes, so this council took decisive action to protect our residents and alleviate the unfair burden being placed on our local schools, as well as our police, fire and emergency medical personnel,” LaRotonda’s statement said.

Fines for breaking the new rules range from $250 to $2,500, as well as 90 days in jail or community service for repeat violators at the court’s discretion and in default of payment of fines, the ordinance states.

Neighboring Galloway Township, which also has motels along its stretch of the White Horse Pike, passed a similar ordinance in recent years, LaRotonda said.

Galloway Councilman Tom Bassford said he isn’t aware of new concerns being brought to the governing body pertaining to the township’s hotel occupancy ordinance.

“I haven’t heard complaints from anybody,” Bassford said. “We haven’t had any problems recently that I’ve heard of.”

Absecon’s occupancy ordinance also relieves motel owners of issues with squatters’ rights, which are those that help guard tenants from eviction, LaRotonda said.

In New Jersey, those rights refer to laws that allow a squatter to use or inhabit another person’s property in the event that the lawful owner does not evict or take action against them, according to the American Apartment Owners Association. Pennsylvania and Delaware offer the same protections, the association says.

“Typically, squatters’ rights laws only apply if an individual has been illegitimately occupying a space for a specific period of time,” the association’s website states.

By having those rights in place, several of the motels’ owners said they would have to consult a judge to order a person off their property, which is why several already have independently crafted rules to prevent such things from happening.