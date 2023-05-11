ATLANTIC CITY — Absecon Superintendent Dan Dooley was emotional in his return to AtlantiCare months after a medical emergency in January landed him at the facility days before his child was born.

Expressing gratitude, he met with a nurse Thursday who had helped get him out of the hospital to welcome his child.

Giving back, especially during National Nurses Week, is a life lesson he's trying to instill in his students.

"I think a big part of having our children grow, not only academically and socially, but also civilly, is for them to know that giving back is a huge part, and that we're all working together," Dooley said.

Members of the Emma C. Attales Middle School band and choir were given a chance to learn the importance of giving back Thursday when they visited AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.

The band set up in a corner of the third-floor cafeteria, serenading whoever came through for lunch.

Driver injured in Dennis Township crash DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters rescued a driver from their burning car after it caught fire …

Upstairs, a small group of nurses sat together for a personal concert from the choir, who performed songs including an arrangement of "Cups" by Anna Kendrick.

Jadyn Clinkscale, an eighth-grader who plays drums in the band and sings in the choir, said public displays of appreciation are important for the medical field.

"I want to celebrate the nurses," said Clinkscale. "I know they do a lot for the hospital, so I feel like they deserve to be celebrated. I feel like they deserve this, to listen to music, to relax and not have the stress of knowing that a patient is on their hands."

Thursday's visit was made possible through a partnership between the school district and AtlantiCare. The hospital originally contacted Absecon school officials in the summer to discuss a potential trip, Dooley said.

The band and choir weren't the only visitors from the school. Both of Absecon's four-legged school employees, therapy dogs Skye and Hope, made the trip to the hospital.

The Greater Swiss mountain dogs are owned by Dooley, and five years ago when he arrived at Absecon, he implemented a therapy dog program he started while at the Commercial Township School District in Cumberland County.

Absecon man sentenced for carrying gun in hospital A judge sentenced an Absecon man found carrying a gun at a local hospital to five years in p…

For about an hour, the dogs, with handlers, made their way throughout the hospital, pausing at each nurse's station.

Several nurses on each floor took a moment with their canine visitors, giving them pets and belly rubs.

Skye on Thursday celebrated his 1,000th visit as a therapy dog.

About 30 staff members are trained in handling the animals, preschool teacher Samantha Stoll said while accompanying them on the fourth floor.

Besides visiting the community, they're often used to help students cope with school and learning to read.

"We have an awesome team in Absecon," Stoll said. "Sometimes, I feel that the dogs are more for me than the kids, just depends on the day. But, it's really sweet, and the ability for kids to just focus on what's right in front of you and be able to see their reactions, and talk them through how they're feeling, and stuff like that."

Thursday's experience was one the staff can take with them the rest of their workweek.

“The talented students’ lively, uplifting performances were entertaining for our care team and our visitors," said James A. Kilmer Jr., vice president and chief administrative officer for AtlantiCare's City Campus.

GALLERY: Therapy dogs visit AtlantiCare for Nurses Week