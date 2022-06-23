Absecon Royal Farms land sold to new developer

ABSECON — Construction on a new Royal Farms in the city has been in limbo for months because the property it's planned for has been sold to another Pennsylvania-based developer, City Engineer Edward Dennis said last week.

The Verrichia Company will now oversee development of the lot formerly occupied by the city's now-demolished firehouse, buying the land from Wright Partners, according to a notice of sale dated April 27 and filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office.

No sale prices has been given for the deal.

The company, based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, has numerous ongoing projects and has built various franchise locations for Applebee's and Wawa, according to its website.

A Verrichia Company employee directed questions to other representatives, who did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.

Wright Partners remain in control of development in the adjacent strip of land once occupied by the city's sports complex. Crews could be seen Tuesday on a section of the land intended for a new White Horse Liquor location.

Locals have been eager to see dump trucks and front loaders at the site, at 401 New Road, since the city's former firehouse was demolished to make way for the Baltimore-based company's third Atlantic County location. Not seeing progress and untamed grasses have upset a public that has been looking for updates on the process.

Dennis said he has limited information on the deal besides that it took six months of to complete.

"It's not a simple transaction that you may think of if you're selling your house to someone," Dennis said last week.

The land sale's closing was completed earlier this month, Dennis said.

The city originally sold the land to the Wright Partners for $1.7 million, allowing the former firehouse's demolition. The money also helped the city pay for its current $5.9 million firehouse on New Jersey Avenue

Through the deal, Absecon would land tax dollars allocated to the public school system and Atlantic County. Adding the Royal Farms was also intended to be a step for Absecon to increase its tax ratable base to help ease property taxes for homeowners.

The sale is likely at fault for the land's poor upkeep over the past few months, Dennis said, adding that the new property owner is planning to begin maintaining the lot.

Large-scale real estate transactions involving developers are lengthy and done in confidentiality to prevent a possible deal from being damaged. Given that, the city has been shut out from the status, leaving the public doubting if the land would become a Royal Farms renowned for its famous fried chicken and convenience store, Dennis said.

Dennis said the new property owner "unequivocally" assured him the site will be developed. He could not say if the new developer intends to still bring Royal Farms to Absecon, but the location remains listed on the company's store roster, as store No. 320.

Royal Farms, in the past few years, has opened two Atlantic County locations, both of which are in Egg Harbor Township, with access to the Black Horse Pike.

"This is all be happening in the background," Dennis said.

When will construction start on the Royal Farms in Absecon? ABSECON — With public doubts stirring about a new Royal Farms coming to the city, an update …

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.