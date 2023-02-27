ABSECON — Atlantic County's first confirmed rabies case this year was found in a raccoon collected from the city on Feb. 17.

The animal was found on Miami Avenue and tested positive for the virus on Friday, county officials said on Monday.

Human exposure has not been detected, officials said. A dog without a rabies vaccination history, however, was possibly exposed and placed on a four-month quarantine.

Police were notified that a sickly looking animal was spotted on Miami Avenue. Animal Control retrieved the animal and sent it to a state lab for testing.

Eleven confirmed rabies cases were reported by county officials last year, finding the virus in four skunks, three raccoons, one fox, one horse, one groundhog and a cat.

Rabies, which is known to be fatal in some cases, can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth. Most human cases derive from a bite from an infected animal.

County officials used the announcement on Monday to remind residents to wash any wound with soap and water if they're bitten by an animal suspected of being infected with the virus, followed by obtaining medical attention.

Bites should also be reported to the Division of Public Health by calling 609-645-5971.